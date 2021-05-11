Royals news: Meghan wins another legal battle, Harry and Oprah docu-series

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A lot has happened in the world of the British royal family and we've got you covered.

Meghan Markle wins copyright against Mail Online

A British court upheld the decision of a claim brought by Markle against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, for publishing a private letter to her father.

On 5 May, the judge ordered the Mail on Sunday to print a front-page statement acknowledging her legal victory. The publication argued that Meghan did not fully own the letter’s copyright as it may have been written by members of the royal communications team who helped her draft it.

Meghan wrote the letter to her father, Thomas Markle, months after she married Prince Harry.

Harry’s docu-series with Oprah

It was announced in 2020 that Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey would be working together on a show that tackles mental health. This has now materialised on Apple TV.

The much-anticipated series, The Me You Can’t See will see Harry and Oprah as executive producers. The documentary series gives audiences honest accounts by celebrities such as Lady Gaga telling their stories of their own personal struggles with mental health. Oprah adds it will “hopefully spark a global conversation”.

The show premieres on 21 May.

Queen Elizabeth re-emergence

The British monarch will make her first appearance since Prince Philip’s funeral in late April to open a new session of parliament and present her government’s post-pandemic legislative agenda.

Her speech on Tuesday is expected to set out the government’s plans for the year ahead, including the completion of an environment bill to set legally binding emissions targets.

Royal family downsized

According to reports in the UK, the royal family is looking to slim down its members. A report claimed that downsizing had been coming for years.

It quoted a “close friend” of Prince Philip that the top royal members, from Prince Charles, his brother Prince Edward to Prince William and their families would also be given more roles and priorities.