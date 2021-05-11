Tumisho Masha joins Will Smith’s 12-week challenge

Lerato Maimela

Challenge on, so will win the battle of the bulge?

South African artist Tumisho Masha has vowed to get back into shape and join in Will Smith’s 12-week weight loss challenge after seeing the American actor’s dad bod Instagram post.

Masha was inspired by the Men in Black star’s post and his determination to get into “the best shape of his life”.

The former Isidingo star is one of hundreds of men who have taken to social media to announce they will be joining Will Smith in his weight loss challenge.

He posted: “This body has carried me through my whole life. I’ve beaten it, drugged it, drowned it in alcohol, smoked it for 20 yrs and buried it under tons of empty calories. But it’s still here and it’s still carrying me. It’s not in the best shape it’s ever been but I’m so grateful to it for what it’s had to put up with and still keep fighting like a soldier.

“From today I choose to honour it with better nutrition, more rest and healthy exercise. I’m taking up the #12weekchallenge with @willsmith and transforming it into a masterpiece inside and out. #bigwilliechallenge see you on the other side.”

Smith said he would be starting a 12-week weight loss challenge to tackle the extra weight he put on during the pandemic, while quitting some pandemic habits such as eating muffins as a midnight snack.

The Hitch star and coolest dad on the planet recently admitted he had let himself go, thanks to the global pandemic and posted a series of pictures and videos of his current body with the caption: “I’m gonna be real wit ya’ll – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”