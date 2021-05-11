Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee feud over electricity bill

Lerato Maimela

'I'm going to actually have to hold the candle. It's not load shedding, our electricity has been turned off'

It has not been long since Enhle Mbali took to Instagram to express her frustrations at being denied a protection order against her ex-husband, DJ Black Coffee.

Now, just last night she took to the social media platform again to share how she and her kids had been left in the dark after their electricity was turned off.

Enhle does not give much detail about why the electricity had been cut off and who might be responsible but makes it clear it is not load shedding or a power outage, but that the power had been turned off.

The actress and TV personality applied for a restraining order against DJ Black Coffee in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in April. She was joined by activists outside the court showing their support for the actress.

In a recent Instagram video on 7 May, Enhle told her followers how she had been protecting Black Coffee for far too long and had been physically abused by the DJ in their marital home.

The actress told her followers she was done protecting Black Coffee and she would speak out about everything she experienced in her marriage and during the divorce.

Mbali posted a few video and snaps on her Instagram story last night, one of them a conversation she was having with her son in their dark home.

The Citizen reached out to Mbali’s team, which said they would not be commenting on the matter.

DJ Black Coffee then posted a tweet saying he has settled the electricity bill and wants Enhle to pay for electricity going forward.

“It brought me so much pain to watch your videos making fun of this situation with the kids, they honestly don’t deserve this,” said Black Coffee in his tweet.

It brought me so much pain to watch your videos making fun of this situation with the kids, they honestly don’t deserve this. I have now settled the electricity bill this time just for the sake of the kids. Moving forward pay your electricity bill, the kids shouldn’t go through this. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 11, 2021

Enhle she also posted a picture of a suspicious man who has apparently been parked outside her home for some time.

Enhle captioned the picture: “Crazy world. Dude was acting funny outside my property. Good thing I snapped him. Be safe ladies.”