Lerato Maimela
10 May 2021
‘This is malicious…both tweets are fake’ – Somizi Mhlongo

'Talk about reaching...but I'm glad we have a platform to correct it.' - Mhlongo.

Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Twitter

South African actor, radio presenter and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo has cleared the air about tweets circulating on social media last night which made it seem as though he and hubby Mohale Motaung were throwing shots at each other about the AKA and Anele drama.

The married couple have kept quiet about whether or not they are still together and have both been seen travelling to different cities without each other.

They also removed their double-barreled surnames on their social media, both going by the surnames they had before marriage.

Amidst the AKA and Nellie saga last night on Twitter, tweets from both Somizi and Mhoale were screenshotted by a Twitter user and circulated on the social media platform.

In the screenshot of the back and fourth between the couple, Mohale tweeted: “For the record! Abusers and Scammers are two different things. I’ll stop here!”

Somizi responded: “Wena uzonya msunu, msuner, msunest.”

Somizi saw the screenshot and posted it on his Twitter page to let his followers know it was fake and was photoshopped. The tweet was captioned: “I wish you guys would guys could RETWEET and QUOTE TWEET this may thousand of times when I post about my book, shoe, tv show, song, appearances, campaigns etc etc… this photoshop is amazing”

