‘This is malicious…both tweets are fake’ – Somizi Mhlongo

Lerato Maimela

'Talk about reaching...but I'm glad we have a platform to correct it.' - Mhlongo.

South African actor, radio presenter and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo has cleared the air about tweets circulating on social media last night which made it seem as though he and hubby Mohale Motaung were throwing shots at each other about the AKA and Anele drama.

The married couple have kept quiet about whether or not they are still together and have both been seen travelling to different cities without each other.

They also removed their double-barreled surnames on their social media, both going by the surnames they had before marriage.

Amidst the AKA and Nellie saga last night on Twitter, tweets from both Somizi and Mhoale were screenshotted by a Twitter user and circulated on the social media platform.

In the screenshot of the back and fourth between the couple, Mohale tweeted: “For the record! Abusers and Scammers are two different things. I’ll stop here!”

Somizi responded: “Wena uzonya msunu, msuner, msunest.”

Somizi saw the screenshot and posted it on his Twitter page to let his followers know it was fake and was photoshopped. The tweet was captioned: “I wish you guys would guys could RETWEET and QUOTE TWEET this may thousand of times when I post about my book, shoe, tv show, song, appearances, campaigns etc etc… this photoshop is amazing”

Shemmmmmm maan talk about reaching…..this is malicious but I’m glad we have a platform to correct it…..both tweets are fake pic.twitter.com/eIN1LdxSFl — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 10, 2021

Take a look at what Somizi and Mohale’s fans had to say about the fake tweets:

People honestly need to seriously find jobs or start something lucrative for themselves ???? pic.twitter.com/QAX5EJDGWG — Joey. ???? (@Joey_MakG) May 10, 2021

But Mohale’s heist wasn’t photoshopped pic.twitter.com/xiVErZsDo3 — Gold hunter (@gold_punter) May 10, 2021