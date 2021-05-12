3 delicious Eid recipes to try

Citizen reporter

These Eid al-Fitr foods can be only described as mouthwatering.

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting will draw to a close with Eid. This occassion is marked by some of these delicious Eid recipes.

It is a joyous occasion and many festivities such as Eid prayers, charity, social gatherings with family and loved ones, festive meals and gift giving are part of the celebrations.

This year, Eid will take place on 12-13 May. This event is usually held in people’s homes all around the world with many gathering at mosques to mark the occasion.

Eid recipes usually call for some time in the kitchen but these dishes are so tasty they are well worth the effort.

Eid recipes you must try:

Kriya and Ruby Gangiah’s mutton biryani:

Ingredients

500ml Sour milk (Maas)

Masala

Turmeric

Garam Masala

Ginger and garlic

Curry leaves

Caraway Seeds

Bay leaf

Star Anise

Black Cardamom

Cinnamon

Cloves

Salt

¾ cup water

½ cup oil

Ingredients to layer:

Cooked rice – 2 ½ cups of rice is a good amount for a large pot

Peel and cut potatoes into ¼, boil until soft and then lightly fry until golden brown

Peeled raw potato cut into discs

4 boiled eggs – peeled

2 can of brown lentils

Whole green chili

100g of butter

Coriander

Saffron

Layer your pot:

Line your pot with oil and layer the uncooked potato discs Add your marinated meat with all the extra marinade Layer ½ your lentils Layer ½ your rice Place your cooked fried potatoes and whole eggs on top of the rice Layer the balance of lentils Layer the balance of rice Poke the whole green chili (as per your taste) into the rice. Place butter on top with saffron and coriander Cover with a lid and cook on a low heat for 1 ½ hours (Do not open the lid if possible), use a breadknife to test if it is cooked by poking through the middle, if the breadknife touches the base of the pot and comes out clean you are good to go. Serve with raita (sour milk with cucumbers, coriander and chilli) and sambals (Grated tomato with chilli and onions).

Roast Leg of Lamb with Sweet Onion Marmalade recipe

Ingredients

Marinade:

2 tablespoons coriander seeds

2 stems rosemary, de-stalked

1 clove garlic, peeled

2 red chilies, with or without seeds, depending on taste

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt flakes

freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Natura Sugars Dark Demerara

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

For the roast:

extra virgin olive oil

2.5kg free-range leg of lamb

4 onions, peeled and cut into wedges

1 whole garlic bulb, halved

3 stems thyme

¼ cup chicken stock

3 tablespoons Natura Sugars Dark Demerara

2 tablespoons good quality balsamic vinegar

salt and cracked black pepper

Method

Starting with the marinade, toast the coriander seeds in a dry pan for several minutes until fragrant. Place all the marinade ingredients, except the olive oil in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Pulse or grind until fine. Combine the spices with the olive oil. Massage the spice marinade into the lamb, place in a non-metallic dish and cover with cling film. Refrigerate overnight. Remove the lamb from the fridge and bring up to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 180º C. Place the onions, garlic and thyme in a large roasting tin. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the leg of lamb with the fatty side facing down on top of the onions. Cover loosely with foil and roast for 2 ½ hours. Remove the foil and turn the lamb over. Add the Natura Sugars Dark Demerara and balsamic vinegar to onions and stir through to combine. Roast for a further 1 hour, uncovered. Turn the heat up to 220º C and cook for about 20 minutes. Remove the leg of lamb and garlic bulb halves from the roasting tin and cover with foil. Set aside to rest. Place the roasting tin with the onions on the hob. With the heat on high, reduce the pan juices until sticky. Add plenty of black pepper and adjust seasoning if necessary. Return the leg of lamb to the pan and heat through. Serve with root vegetable sides and rosemary roast potatoes.

Recipe provided by Bibby’s Kitchen @ 36, a food blog by Dianne Bibby.

Ingredients

1/4 cup oil or ghee

3/4 cup fine suji semolina

3 1/2 cups water

1 cup sugar

4-5 cardamom pods

Food color optional but recommended

Instructions

In a pot, add oil followed by suji. Stir and let the suji roast for 10-15 minutes on low to medium heat or until it gives off a nutty aroma. Make sure to keep stirring because the suji can burn very quickly. While suji is roasting, on another stove, boil water. Once water has come to a boil, add sugar followed by cardamom pods (crushed open). Let the sugar dissolve completely about five minutes. Pour the sugar syrup into the suji and continue cooking on low heat for a few minutes or until the suji has thickened up. Add two drops of yellow food color. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm.

Recipe from Rookiewithacookie food blog.