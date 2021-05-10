Thami Kwazi

Wearing a hijab doesn't have to be one style, there are numerous ways and patterns you can use to spruce up your fashion.

A hijab is a religious veil worn by Muslim women in the presence of any male outside of their immediate family, which normally covers the hair, head and chest.

The word hijab explains the act of covering up ordinarily, but is often used to illustrate the headscarves worn by Muslim women. In its traditional form, it is worn by women to maintain modesty from males who aren’t relatives.

Hijabs can be found in many different colours and styles and can be worn in different ways. A hijab is not to be confused with a burka, niqab, al-amira or shayla which all cover the head in keeping with modesty.

Popular fashion brands have noted the need to accommodate Muslim women and have come to the party by creating designer hijabs for women, often called haute hijabs.

Sports brand Nike created the Pro hijab for women in sport that can also be worn at the gym.

It is described by Nike.com as made with lightweight, breathable fabric “that wicks away sweat, and stays tucked in during any workout or competition”.

This has encouraged other designers to look at the hijab differently and start accommodating different markets.

Here are five great ways to wear your hijab for Eid this week as Ramadan draws to a close:

Earth Tones

Beaded

Natural Neutrals

Multi Monotone

Perfect Pastels

