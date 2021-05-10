Eid al-Fitr: What to know and ways to wish your friends

Lerato Maimela

Much like other religions celebrations, it is customary to send your loved ones celebrating Eid well wishes during the Eid al-Fitr holiday

Eid al-Fitr, also commonly known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The religious holiday marks the end of the month-long dawn to sunset fasting of Ramadan for 29 or 30 days.

The holiday consists of many joyous festivities such as Eid prayers, charity, social gatherings with family and loved ones, festive meals and gift giving. This year’s Eid will take place on 12-13 May.

In order for the exact date of Eid to be determined, the new moon needs to be sighted on the 28th night of Ramadan.

Much like other religious celebrations, it is customary to send your friends and loved ones celebrating Eid messages and well wishes during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Here are some well wishes and greetings you can extend to your loved ones during the holiday:

“May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith and joy on Eid al-Fitr and forever. Happy Eid al-Adha!”

“May Allah’s blessings be with you today and always. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!”

“Sending you warm wishes on Eid and wishing that it brings your way ever joys and happiness. Remember me in your prayers.”

“May the peace and blessings from Allah be upon you always. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak.”

“With all the love, blessings and peace on this joyous day. Happy Eid al-Fitr.”

If you have been invited by your loved one to celebrate Eid with them and their family, here is what you should keep in mind: