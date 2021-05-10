Cassper Nyovest’s sweet Mother’s Day message to Thobeka

Karabo Mokoena

The rapper publicly celebrated Thobeka as she observed her first Mother's Day on Sunday.

Mother’s Day is one of those occasions all moms can look forward to. Child-rearing is a challenging endeavour and receiving gratitude from those who call you mom is extra special.

Thobeka Majozi celebrated her first Mother’s Day since the birth of her son, Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo. Khotso is almost eight months old now and Thobeka seems to be loving the motherhood journey.

Cassper Nyovest, born Refiloe Phoolo, took to social media to wish the moms in his life a happy Mother’s Day. He firstly celebrated Thobeka’s mother, “the legend who gave birth to a legend”. He thanked Thobeka for giving him the confidence he needed and teaching him fearlessness.

Cassper then went to show love to “Mama ka Boy.”

“The way you have dedicated yourself to loving and raising our King is commendable,” Cassper said.

Happy 1st Mother’s Day Mama Ka Boy. Oulady waga K Man!!! The way you have dedicated yourself to loving and raising our King is commendable. Nothing but respect for you. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/mfvBHK1Lkk — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 9, 2021

The picture of Thobeka and Khotso’s face hidden in sunflowers had Twitter asking why they don’t show the baby’s face. Cassper quickly responded to this question. “We tweet amongst witches bro,” Cassper said.

We tweet amongst witches bro bro. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 9, 2021

The two joined a pool of celebrities who refrain from sharing their children’s faces on social media, especially during their first year.

Sphelele Makhunga, the wife of Itumeleng Khune, was dragged by social media last year for hiding her child’s face, with people asking why she shared the pictures in the first place. She is still not sharing her daughter’s face, even though she is a brand ambassador for a nappy brand.

Actress Linda Mtoba also shared pictures of her daughter without showing her face for the first year of her life.

For Cassper and Thobeka, people are more concerned about when they are getting married than when they see Khotso’s face. The couple are very private about their relationship, but their fans are rooting for them all the way.