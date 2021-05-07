WATCH: I’m done protecting Black Coffee, says a teary Enhle Mbali

Lerato Maimela

'I have been protecting this man for far too long...this man lied in court,' says Mbali about the court ruling against her protection order.

South African actress, TV personality and recent divorcee Enhle Mbali has taken to social media to express her hurt at not being granted the protection order she filed against her ex husband, DJ Black Coffee.

Mbali applied for a restraining order against DJ Black Coffee in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in April, where she was joined by activists outside the court showing their support for the actress with banners displaying #JusticeForEnhle, #HandsoffEnhle and “Am I Next?”.

In a recent Instagram video posted by Enhle, she begins by telling her followers how she had been protecting Black Coffee for far too long and had been physically abused by the DJ in their marital home.

“I have been protecting this man for far too long…this man lied in the court of law saying he went under my arm as tall as he is, knowing very well that he hit me, struck my hand twice and then pushed me of our marital home.”

Mbali continues about how her ex husband and father of her children had been psychological messing with her children, to the extent that her son had been emotionally affected by their divorce and by everything the DJ says to him.

“He called my children telling them to stop the case. My child was crying, telling me that he no longer feels like a child any more because of the voice and because he has new siblings and so many other things.”

With tears welling in her eyes, Mbali tells her followers how she is done protecting Black Coffee, that she would be speaking out on everything she experienced in her marriage and during the divorce stages of her marriage.

Mbali said she would be holding a press conference where she would bring evidence to prove her statements and to prove the father of her children lied in court.