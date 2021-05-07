Queen Elizabeth is now selling beer…well sort of

Citizen reporter

Britain's royal family is tapping into the lucrative alcohol beverage industry.

The head of the royal family in Britain is steering into an interesting and lucrative business venture.

It was confirmed by the palace on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II will launch her own beer, well actually her estate.

The two beers are made from organic barley grown on the queen’s country estate, Sandringham, and will be packaged in bottle form (500ml) and priced at £ 3.99 (R80) each. The beers can be purchased from the estate’s gift shop.

The beer is also made “crystal clear water drawn from the nearby borehole”. The beers come in two variations, a 4.3% Best Bitter and a stronger variation, the 5% Golden IPA.

We’re thinking ahead to Fathers Day and what better way to celebrate than with one of our new Sandringham Beers. Sandringham Estate has developed an IPA and a Bitter from organic Laurette Barley grown on the wider Estate and is available to buy now from the Sandringham Shop. pic.twitter.com/QHn2q3R3n4 — Sandringham (@sandringham1870) May 4, 2021

The Sun reported Sandringham Beers are brewed by Norfolk-based Barsham Brewery. The label on the bottle reads: “The Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for pheasants, hares, owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats.”

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele