Lifestyle
Food and Drink | Lifestyle
Citizen reporter
2 minute read
7 May 2021
12:50 pm

Queen Elizabeth is now selling beer…well sort of

Citizen reporter

Britain's royal family is tapping into the lucrative alcohol beverage industry.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is now selling beer. Picture: Twitter

The head of the royal family in Britain is steering into an interesting and lucrative business venture.

It was confirmed by the palace on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II will launch her own beer, well actually her estate.

The two beers are made from organic barley grown on the queen’s country estate, Sandringham, and will be packaged in bottle form (500ml) and priced at £ 3.99 (R80) each. The beers can be purchased from the estate’s gift shop.

The beer is also made “crystal clear water drawn from the nearby borehole”. The beers come in two variations, a 4.3% Best Bitter and a stronger variation, the 5% Golden IPA.

The Sun reported Sandringham Beers are brewed by Norfolk-based Barsham Brewery. The label on the bottle reads: “The Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for pheasants, hares, owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats.”

ALSO READ: What?! Queen Elizabeth is far more interesting than Oprah

The Best Bitter has been described as “uniquely natural” and “full-flavoured” while the IPA is said to have a “subtle flavour”.

This is not the first time Buckingham Palace has tapped into the alcohol industry having released a sloe gin just a few days ago, describing it as a fruit gin and sold on the royal collection shop website.
It has flavours of whole sloe berries steeped in the classic Buckingham Palace gin to give this sloe gin a unique and intense fruit flavour.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele 