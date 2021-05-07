WATCH: Different cities, never together? Signs of Somizi and Mohale jigsaw

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Mohale and Somizi's marital status is still a question on everyone's lips.

It has been a hectic week in the world of local celebrities, as the rich and famous danced and wriggled their way out of the news cycle.

The dominant subject matter wasn’t just Prince Kaybee’s cheating scandal, but what’s happening with the once beloved and favourite South African couple Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung.

Motaung’s personal life has been well documented for years, so has his marriage. However he drew the line earlier this year with reports concerning his husband. He said earlier this year it was off limits, as the constant reports of their reported marital troubles continued.

When Mohale had a sit-down interview on Jacaranda FM with Mack Rapapali earlier this week, his cryptic words added more confusion as to what is really going on.

The two haven’t been photographed together in months and are rarely seen in the same city. Somizi posted on Friday that he was off to Cape Town for a hosting gig, while Mohale is on a media tour promoting savings, budgeting and insurance targeted at university students.

In other news, Fetch Your Life hitmaker Kabelo Motsamai, known as Prince Kaybee, would rather have his music getting all the attention but this was not the case.

He apologised after on Twitter: “I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

