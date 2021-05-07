YFM DJ Fae Fae says co-parenting as a working mom is her biggest challenge

Karabo Mokoena

Hip-Hop DJ Fae Fae advises moms to love their children unconditionally because they are an extension of who they are.

Limpopo-born DJ Faith Makubung, now affectionately known as DJ Fae Fae, is a mom to a beautiful boy that reminds her of herself. DJ Fae Fae says her life story is a ‘crazy’ one, and she tells her story to inspire other young girls to re-write theirs.

Falling pregnant during her second year of studies at the University of Johannesburg, Faith had to adjust her plans. Motherhood did not make her abandon her life dreams. Instead, she wants to model the kind of drive her son would need to display to have the life he dreams for himself. She is on YFM’s Mix Capital on Saturdays between 10pm and 2:00am.

DJ Fae Fae recently answered some of the big mom questions that give us a glimpse of her motherhood journey.

Being a mom is… both a blessing and one of the biggest challenges and responsibilities I have ever had outside of being responsible for my own life.

My advice to other moms would be… first you need to embrace your role as a mother the best way you can. Love your child unconditionally because they are an extension of who you are. Another thing is not to give up on the journey because it will never end. Always ask for help because it does take a village to raise a child.

My favourite part about being a mom is… the fact I have a smaller male version of myself that has his own personality reminds me of a younger me.

The biggest challenge is… co-parenting while working.

My success as a parent is measured by… my child’s happiness and his best interest being met no matter how hard things get in my life.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is…you are special and surrounded by love.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… discipline and hard work. I want my son to understand nothing worthwhile in life comes easy and effortless. You have to work towards the future you want.

My work-life balance as a working mom is… all about managing myself and my time effectively to ensure that I have the strength to give the best toward my personal life, career, and being a mother to my boy.