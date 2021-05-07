‘Best scene on local TV?’ -Tweeps react to the latest ‘The Queen Mzansi’

Lerato Maimela

Dramatic twist of events turns Vuyiswa and Thato's wedding upside down.

The latest episode of South African telenovela The Queen Mzansi had avid viewers of the telenovela in absolute awe awe and shock.

On last night’s episode of The Queen Mzansi, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, who now plays Vuyiswa, was due to marry her love, Thato Hector.

Mdoda-Nxumalo first appeared on the show on 19 April as the new Vuyiswa, after Mzansi Magic announced Msutwana sustained an injury on set and has been booked off to recover at home.

Shockingly, Vuyiswa’s fiance was killed in an altercation moments before exchanging wedding vows.

Xolani Mayekiso who plays Thato took to Twitter to announce his departure from the show and to express his gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of The Queen Mzansi.

Thank you for welcoming “Thato” in to your homes from season 2. The opportunity has been amazing. What a journey… I’m so grateful.

Itsss a WRAP guys!!

Big thank you to the cast & crew

@the_queen_mzansi @mzansimagic.

Ngiyabonga???????? #TheQueenMzansi

Love you all ❤️❤️❤️

ABUTIIII — Xolani A. Mayekiso (@XolaniMayekiso) May 6, 2021

Here are a few reactions from last night’s episode from Twitter:

Now this is The Queen we were introduce to ku season 1…this episode was ????????????????????????#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RXAJXI5oeP — Zanele Mokoena (@zahMokoena) May 6, 2021

Now that’s the best scene ever on local television ????????????????????????#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/hBgKaXfMVN — AbutiNiceTimes???????????? (@Dee_La_Cue) May 6, 2021

I’m sad for Thato but the production team, actors and everyone at Ferguson’s film, you have delivered tonight. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/LPXszHplB2 — Mokiry_ (@drdwing) May 6, 2021

This is actually the best episode I’ve ever seen on local television. Job well done ????????????#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/wf0R07YBFx — Mokiry_ (@drdwing) May 6, 2021

#TheQueenMzansi this is actually the best scene I’ve seen so far on The queen ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ewCawhUdHw — S L I E ❤️ (@MSimelaneslie) May 6, 2021