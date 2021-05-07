Lifestyle
Entertainment | Lifestyle | TV
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
7 May 2021
10:08 am

‘Best scene on local TV?’ -Tweeps react to the latest ‘The Queen Mzansi’

Lerato Maimela

Dramatic twist of events turns Vuyiswa and Thato's wedding upside down.

Vuyisa as the bride to be. Picture: Twitter

The latest episode of South African telenovela The Queen Mzansi had avid viewers of the telenovela in absolute awe awe and shock.

On last night’s episode of The Queen Mzansi, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, who now plays Vuyiswa, was due to marry her love, Thato Hector.

Mdoda-Nxumalo first appeared on the show on 19 April as the new Vuyiswa, after Mzansi Magic announced Msutwana sustained an injury on set and has been booked off to recover at home.

Shockingly, Vuyiswa’s fiance was killed in an altercation moments before exchanging wedding vows.

Xolani  Mayekiso who plays Thato took to Twitter to announce his departure from the show and to express his gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of The Queen Mzansi.

Here are a few reactions from last night’s episode from Twitter: