Ooh! That’s spicy – Nando’s hilariously takes aim at ANC

Trust Nando’s to weigh in on the Ace Magashule saga. Taking to social media the franchise launched the perfect meme to sum up the last 48 hours politically in South Africa.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was suspended from his post due to his refusal to step aside while his criminal case is still before the courts.

After Magashule was informed this week of his temporary suspension by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, he made it clear that he remains in his post and will not be going anywhere.

Numerous media outlets received a statement that Magashule had suspended ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. The letter was initially deemed fake by ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Shortly after, Mabe later went on TV to say the exact opposite and it was confirmed by an official ANC statement.

Nando’s took it upon themselves to shed some light and bring some humor unto this very serious and concerning matter in the only way they know how; a meme packed with puns and jabs directed at the ANC.

“suspenda la, suspenda le. Is this the final order?”

In the meme posted by Nando’s on its Twitter page, it refers to President Cyril Ramaphosa as “moreki,” a word which translates to a “buyer”, alluding that Ramaphosa is indeed the buyer of the country.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter users:

