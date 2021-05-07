Could this be the real life Iron Man?

Lerato Maimela

Aerospace company Gravity recently introduced a jet suit that allows humans to actually fly.

The Gravity team in the UK has made it possible for people to partake in the human flight experience by taking part in group sessions with three jet suit flights and a lab tour.

The human flight experience can be found at its flight facility at the world-renowned Goodwood Estate, located just 90 minutes outside of London.

The experience comes at the cost of €2,000 Euros (R35,000) per person.

The Gravity team has also posted a number of videos on its Facebook page showcasing the set suit in motion going through a series of different tests and training.

In this video founder Richard Browning takes the jet suit out into the mountains on a paramedic trial to fly people in danger who need medical attention, then signals to the rest of the team once he gets there to show them exactly where they are.

This next video showcases Browning training with the jet suit and flying around an obstacle course.

The Gravity team has also released a book titled Taking on Gravity: A Guide to Inventing the Impossible from the Man Who Learnt to Fly. The book was written by Richard Browning and in it he tells the inspiring story behind the iconic jet suit and shares his creative principles for true innovation.