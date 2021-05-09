Mushroom baked potato with cheese

Citizen reporter

Your next braai is sorted with these two mushroom recipes.

Try this mushroom bake potato dish great as a side dish for a braai and mushroom, halloumi and yellow pepper skewers with mint salsa verde.

Mushroom, broccolini & cracked baby potato tray bake with garlic butter

A scrumptious, crowd-pleasing side dish for your next braai.

Ingredients:

(serves 6)

700g-1kg baby potatoes

125 g butter, melted

30 ml olive oil

1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped/grated

rind of a small lemon, finely grated

a generous handful fresh parsley, finely chopped (save half for garnish)

salt & pepper

at least 250 g portabellini mushrooms

200-300 g broccolini spears

olive oil, for drizzling

Method:

Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender. Drain and set aside. Make the garlic butter drizzle: mix the butter, oil, garlic, lemon rind, parsley in a medium jug/bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Arrange the potatoes in a large oven tray, then use the back of a spoon to gently crack them. Add the mushrooms & broccolini, then drizzle with the butter mixture and season with salt & pepper. Bake in a preheated oven at 220 C for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown. Scatter with parsley and serve at once.

Mushroom, halloumi and yellow pepper skewers with mint salsa verde

Turn everyday veggie skewers into a feast with salty halloumi and a zesty green herb sauce.

Ingredients:

(serves 4)

1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil

1 punnet (20 g) fresh mint leaves (save a few leaves for garnish)

1 punnet (20 g) fresh parsley

1 clove garlic, finely grated

grated rind & juice of a lemon

salt & pepper

250 g portabellini mushrooms, whole or halved

about 250 g halloumi cheese, cubed

2 medium yellow peppers, sliced into squares

Method: