Mushroom baked potato with cheese

Try this mushroom bake potato dish great as a side dish for a braai and mushroom, halloumi and yellow pepper skewers with mint salsa verde.
Mushroom, broccolini & cracked baby potato tray bake with garlic butter
A scrumptious, crowd-pleasing side dish for your next braai.
Ingredients:
(serves 6)
- 700g-1kg baby potatoes
- 125 g butter, melted
- 30 ml olive oil
- 1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped/grated
- rind of a small lemon, finely grated
- a generous handful fresh parsley, finely chopped (save half for garnish)
- salt & pepper
- at least 250 g portabellini mushrooms
- 200-300 g broccolini spears
- olive oil, for drizzling
Method:
- Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender. Drain and set aside.
- Make the garlic butter drizzle: mix the butter, oil, garlic, lemon rind, parsley in a medium jug/bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Arrange the potatoes in a large oven tray, then use the back of a spoon to gently crack them. Add the mushrooms & broccolini, then drizzle with the butter mixture and season with salt & pepper. Bake in a preheated oven at 220 C for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are golden brown. Scatter with parsley and serve at once.
Mushroom, halloumi and yellow pepper skewers with mint salsa verde
Turn everyday veggie skewers into a feast with salty halloumi and a zesty green herb sauce.
Ingredients:
(serves 4)
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil
- 1 punnet (20 g) fresh mint leaves (save a few leaves for garnish)
- 1 punnet (20 g) fresh parsley
- 1 clove garlic, finely grated
- grated rind & juice of a lemon
- salt & pepper
- 250 g portabellini mushrooms, whole or halved
- about 250 g halloumi cheese, cubed
- 2 medium yellow peppers, sliced into squares
Method:
- For the salsa verde: put the olive oil, mint, parsley, garlic, lemon rind & juice and some salt & pepper into a small blender. Blend to a smooth pulp. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- For the skewers: assemble the skewers by arranging chunks of mushrooms, halloumi & yellow pepper together.
- Braai over hot coals or bake in a very hot oven at 220 C for about 10 minutes until golden. Drizzle with salsa verde en serve at once.