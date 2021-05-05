Ouch! Prince Kaybee to take legal action against ‘Hazel’

Lerato Maimela

When asked if he would be taking legal action against Hazel for his leaked nudes, Prince Kaybee said: 'Yes.'

South African artist Kabelo Motsamai, AKA Prince Kaybee, who has admitted to cheating on his girlfriend on Twitter said he would be taking legal action against his side chick “Hazel” as she refers to herself on social media, for publicly sharing his private nudes.

Prince Kaybee‘s statement and public apology reads: “I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart.”

Hazel, the Twitter user who Prince Kaybee had the affair with, posted a screenshot to her Twitter page which serves as evidence that the producer did indeed cheat on his girlfriend and radio personality Zola Mhlongo.

Hazel did not only share the conversations she had with Prince Kaybee, but also publicly shared the private nudes he sent her.

Although the focus on Prince Kaybee and his relationship was about his cheating and infidelity, Twitter users were concerned at Hazel’s actions and raised the fact that her actions can be seen as revenge porn, punishable by law.

Revenge porn is classified as revealing or sexually explicit images or videos of a person posted on the internet, typically by a former sexual partner, without the consent of the subject and in order to cause them distress or embarrassment.

I hope Prince Kaybee sues that girl for exposing his big gun. She knew he was taken I don’t see why she has to be this bitter — Ke Botle ❤️ (@LollyRatsiu) May 5, 2021

I hope Prince Kaybee will come after that girl who just shared his sende on the tl. — siyasamkela???????? (@siyamtitshana) May 4, 2021

A Twitter user later asked Prince Kaybee if he would be taking legal action against Hazel, and his response was “Yes I will be taking legal action.”