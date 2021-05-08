Mushroom stuffing recipes three ways

Citizen reporter

Mushroom stuffing's are great with added bacon, cheese and avocado.

Mushrooms are very versatile vegetable that are great for anytime meals. They cook fast and mushroom recipes can be dull, but add bacon, avocado, cheese stuffing’s and you can make magic.

Boerewors Stuffed Mushrooms

Serves 4-6 as a snack

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

2tbsp coconut oil

250g boerewors, removed from casings

12 Portabellini mushrooms, cleaned, stalks removed and reserved

1 red chilli, finely chopped

150g full-fat cream cheese

¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Method

Heat oven to 200°C. In the meantime, heat coconut oil in a pan and brown the wors mince, stirring often, about 7 minutes. Finely chop the mushroom stalks and add to the pan with the chilli. Cook for 5 minutes more. Stir in the cream cheese and parsley and taste for seasoning. Pack into the 12 mushroom caps, place into oven and bake for 8-10 minutes, until browned and bubbling.

Mushroom and Bacon Salsa Stuffed Avocado

Serves 2

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

100g streaky bacon, cut into cubes

½ red pepper, diced

150g fresh button mushrooms, sliced

1 fresh tomato, diced

2 spring onions, sliced

small handful fresh coriander, chopped

1 large ripe avocado, halved

Method

Fry the bacon in a pan over medium heat until caramelized, about 5 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside. In the bacon fat, cook the red pepper and mushrooms until softened, about 5 minutes. Combine mushroom mixture with the bacon, fresh tomato, spring onion and coriander. Spoon into the avo halves and serve with lime wedges.

Mushroom & Cheese Soufflé Toasts

Makes 4 toasts

Ingredients

15ml oil

150g button or portabellini mushrooms, sliced

3 spring onions, sliced

30ml butter

25ml cake flour

80ml milk, hot

5ml Dijon mustard

50g cheddar cheese, grated

salt and milled black pepper

2 eggs, separated

4 slices white bread, lightly toasted

5ml parsley, chopped

Method