Mushroom stuffing recipes three ways

Mushrooms are very versatile vegetable that are great for anytime meals. They cook fast and mushroom recipes can be dull, but add bacon, avocado, cheese stuffing’s and you can make magic.
Boerewors Stuffed Mushrooms
Serves 4-6 as a snack
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients
- 2tbsp coconut oil
- 250g boerewors, removed from casings
- 12 Portabellini mushrooms, cleaned, stalks removed and reserved
- 1 red chilli, finely chopped
- 150g full-fat cream cheese
- ¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
Method
- Heat oven to 200°C.
- In the meantime, heat coconut oil in a pan and brown the wors mince, stirring often, about 7 minutes.
- Finely chop the mushroom stalks and add to the pan with the chilli. Cook for 5 minutes more.
- Stir in the cream cheese and parsley and taste for seasoning.
- Pack into the 12 mushroom caps, place into oven and bake for 8-10 minutes, until browned and bubbling.
Mushroom and Bacon Salsa Stuffed Avocado
Serves 2
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
100g streaky bacon, cut into cubes
½ red pepper, diced
150g fresh button mushrooms, sliced
1 fresh tomato, diced
2 spring onions, sliced
small handful fresh coriander, chopped
1 large ripe avocado, halved
Method
- Fry the bacon in a pan over medium heat until caramelized, about 5 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.
- In the bacon fat, cook the red pepper and mushrooms until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Combine mushroom mixture with the bacon, fresh tomato, spring onion and coriander. Spoon into the avo halves and serve with lime wedges.
Mushroom & Cheese Soufflé Toasts
Makes 4 toasts
Ingredients
- 15ml oil
- 150g button or portabellini mushrooms, sliced
- 3 spring onions, sliced
- 30ml butter
- 25ml cake flour
- 80ml milk, hot
- 5ml Dijon mustard
- 50g cheddar cheese, grated
- salt and milled black pepper
- 2 eggs, separated
- 4 slices white bread, lightly toasted
- 5ml parsley, chopped
Method
- Preheat the oven to 220°C.
- Heat the oil in a pan and fry the mushrooms for 4 – 5 minutes.
- Add the spring onions and cook for another minute. Set aside and reserve one third for garnish.
- Melt the butter in a pan and stir in the flour and cook for 3 minutes, mixing well.
- Add the hot milk and stirring continuously, keep stirring, for 2-3 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the mustard and cheese
- Allow to cool slightly and stir in the egg yolks and reserved mushroom mixture. Season well with salt and pepper.
- In a spotlessly clean bowl, whisk the egg whites, using an electric whisk, until soft peaks form.
- Carefully fold the egg whites into the mushroom mixture.
- Arrange the toast slices onto a baking sheet and spoon the mixture onto the toasts.
- Bake for 5 – 6 minutes or until golden and puffy. Serve at once topped with the reserved mushrooms and some parsley.