Life With Kelly Khumalo season 2 returns and she’s ready to play

This season of Life With Kelly Khumalo will focus on Kelly's love life, as well as the return of her mother Ntombi Khumalo

Life With Kelly Khumalo season 2 is on the way as Showmax has released the trailer for the reality TV show’s second season.

The 13-part reality TV show will release new episodes every Thursday from the 13th of May 2021.

During the announcements of the South African Film and Television Awards 2021 award nominations, Life With Kelly Khumalo was nominated for best soap structured reality TV show alongside two other Showmax Originals, Lebo M: Coming Home and Somizi and Mohale: The Union .

Since Season 1, the South African Music Award winner has launched her eighth studio album, The Voice of Africa, featuring hit single Empini, which has already racked up nearly 7 million views on YouTube alone.

Based on the trailer, this season of Kelly’s reality TV show will focus on Kelly’s love life and her getting back into the dating scene, even though she says: “I am not in a relationship, I am playing with someone”, as well as the return of her mother Ntombi Khumalo.

When talking about Kelly’s reality TV to Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s head of content, she said: “Fans have been asking for Season 2 of Life With Kelly Khumalo since it first aired last August, so we’re delighted to be able to deliver it nine months later.”

“Life With Kelly Khumalo became the fastest Showmax Original to top 1 million views, so renewing the series was an easy decision to make.”

The executive producer of the reality TV show, Legend Manqele, said: “With the new season, Kelly is going through a healing process from all she encountered in Season 1.

“Kelly is trying to take in everything at her own pace. But in the same breath, the answers she was seeking have now opened up more questions that need answering, which not only affect her but also her kids in the long run.”