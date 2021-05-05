IN PICS: RHOD Annie Ludick is married!

Lerato Maimela

Wedding dress embodied the Hollywood glam and Victorian era elements from dresses worn by women in the 1920s to 1960s.

Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Ludick and husband Kgolo Mthembu were recently joined by their close friends and family in celebrating their white wedding at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands.

In true Annie and Kgolo style, the wedding was a glamorous and elegant occasion. This has proven to be a special year for the Real Housewives of Durban star. Not only did she marry the love of her life, but she also got to be a part of a reality TV show that broke Showmax’s first day viewing record at the end of January.

The Real Housewives of Durban remains the most popular series on Showmax after the two-part reunion boradcast at the weekend.

Annie wore a stunning pink wedding dress designed by Jacqui Emmanuel. The dress embodied the Hollywood glam and Victorian era styles and elements of the dresses created for women in the 1920s to 1960s.

“I’m an avid fan of the 1920s-1960s period of Hollywood glam,” says Annie. “That particular period of fashion was elegant and classy – the women of that era were super lady-like and that’s something I really love about that period.

I also love the Victorian era – I’m a historical-romance person at heart, so to combine those elements of that era into my wedding gown was a dream come true and it says a lot about the person I am.”

The groom wore two outfits for the special occasion, both designed by Prince Bespokes. He paired his stylish wedding suits with a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.