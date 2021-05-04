WATCH: Jacob Zuma participates in TikTok dance challenge

Lerato Maimela

The video reached 17,400 views and features a few of Zuma's family members attempting to move in harmony.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began and the global population was forced into strict lockdowns, many participated in viral TikTok trends and dances, including former president Jacob Zuma and his family.

The former president had a much awaited corruption trial this month, but it was postponed after he and his legal team at Mabuza Attorneys parted ways.

Zuma has been the subject of the Zondo Commission, a public inquiry focusing on state capture, corruption, fraud and other allegations in the public sector including organs of state during his presidency.

The adorable and funny video of Zuma participating in a TikTok dance was shared on Twitter this morning by a user named Mthokozisi.

Watch Jacob Zuma’s TikTok dance moves below:

Baze ba Happy abantu ???????????? pic.twitter.com/CL9CR4c54o — MTHOKOZISI (@Mthigo_) May 4, 2021

The video reached 17,400 views and features a few of Zuma’s family members attempting to move in harmony as they copy the popular dance routine on TikTok.

Celebrities across the world have participated in this same viral TikTok dance, such as Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and many more.

The video sparked a few conversations on Twitter and users were highly amused by the former president attempting to do a TikTok dance.

Here is what Tweeps thinks about his dance moves:

This is beautiful ❤️❤️ — MaGwala (@Maphumzah) May 4, 2021

Ngaze ngayithanda i mood kababa. He’s so happy with his family ????❤❤ — Zee Sithole (@ZeeJobe) May 4, 2021

I see this love I have for uBaba will end up in INLAWs❤️❤️❤️uzele ubaba man ???? — L.S.EmpirePhotography (@lubhinho) May 4, 2021

Wenzani uBaba ????????????????????…love to see my old man happy. — Andiswa❤???? (@Andiswa_PLK) May 4, 2021

Beautiful moments ???????????????????????????????????????? — Billium (@LenyoraBillium) May 4, 2021

Msholozi got moves ???????? — uSBOnelo (@Sbonelo_Gasa) May 4, 2021