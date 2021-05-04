Technical difficulties pull plug on Metro FM’s ‘Ask A Man’

Lerato Maimela

'I normally take my tea time now so I can listen to ask a man, I'm breathing through the wound' - Twitter user Patience Selaelo

Metro FM’s feature Ask A Man aired on the radio show The Bridge, hosted by Dineo Ranaka, the Naked DJ and Somizi Mhlongo could not be broadcast this morning due to technical issues and avid listeners are not impressed.

The radio show is broadcast every Monday to Friday from 9am to midday and listeners tune in to hear about the problems that other South Africans have, usually pertaining to their relationships and love lives.

Almost time for today’s segment of Ask A Man with the Naked DJ and Somizi . Taking your calls on 089 110 3377 — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) May 4, 2021

Avid listeners usually take the topics mentioned on the radio show and discuss them among themselves on social media, most times sharing their own personal experiences relating to the topics, or just having a laugh with one another at the lived experiences of others.

Twitter users were disappointed to hear that Ask A Man could not take place today, due to technical difficulties. Here is what they had to say:

