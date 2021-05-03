Lifestyle
Bill and Melinda Gates call it quits after 27 years of marriage

The couple, founders and trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, met in the 1980s and were married in 1994.

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced that they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Picture: Ludovic Marin/AFP

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.

The couple, founders and trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, met in the 1980s and were married in 1994. They have three children together.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” Bill announced on Twitter.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised  three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world  to enable people to lead  healthy productive lives.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation but we no longer believe  we can grow  together as  a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

According to Forbes, Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world, with a net worth estimated at $124 billion (R1.78 trillion).

This is a developing story.