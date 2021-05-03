Cute! Princess Charlotte celebrates sixth birthday

Lerato Maimela

Princess Charlotte's birthday portrait taken by her mother Kate shows the striking resemblance she has to her father, prince William

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated her sixth birthday on Sunday 2 May and the Cambridges celebrated the special day with an adorable portrait of the young princess taken by her mother.

In the portrait, Charlotte is posing with a big smile, dressed in a Rachel Riley floral dress and has her hair freed, flowing on both sides of her head.

The picture may have been taken by Kate, but Charlotte strikes a remarkable resemblance to her father, prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with intimate portraits of themselves taken by photographer Chris Floyd.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared an adorable video on their royal family Instagram page that features themselves, the young Princess Charlotte and her brothers, prince George and prince Louis.

The video is taken on the beach and the family is seen running after each other, playing and having fun.

The video is captioned: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C.”

Many across the world have sent their warm birthday wishes to the young princess via social media.

