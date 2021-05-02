Shakshuka recipe with avocado yoghurt 

Citizen reporter

Shakshuka recipe that marries well with all the breakfast favourites.

Mother’s Day and breakfast go hand in hand so make sure you make your mom a morning feast fit for a queen. Shakshuka breakfast is a great way to mark a special day. This shakshuka recipe is very simple and can be made to suit your mother’s needs by adjusting a few ingredients. Shakshuka is popular with beans and feta but what is a better way than adding sliced avocado?

A one-pan dream, it easily feeds a family of four and goes down well with a couple of slices of toasted ciabatta.

Avocado Shakshuka with Harissa avocado yoghurt

Serves 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

30 ml avocado oil or olive oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

5 ml ground turmeric

5 ml smoked paprika

1 red and 1 yellow pepper, diced

1 x 400 g tin chopped tomato

125 ml tomato passata or tomato puree

100 ml water

5 ml sugar

4 eggs

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

For the avocado and harissa yoghurt:

250 ml Greek-style or plain yoghurt

1 avocado, smashed

1 tablespoon harissa paste

Coriander to garnish

Flatbread to serve

Method:

Heat the oil in a skillet and sauté the onion until soft. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the smoked paprika and turmeric and cook for a further 1 minute. Add the peppers and sauté for 2 minutes until softened. Add the chopped tomato passata or tomato puree, water and sugar and simmer for 20-25 minutes until thickened. While the tomato sauce is cooking make the harissa yoghurt by stirring the harissa through the yoghurt and set aside until serving. Cook the eggs in the sauce by making indentations in the tomato ragout and gently break an egg into each hollow. Cover with a lid or a piece of foil and cook over a low heat until the whites are cooked through or done to your liking. To serve top with the sliced avocado and harissa yoghurt, garnish with coriander and

avocado slices.

* Recipe courtsey of www.avocado.co.za