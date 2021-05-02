Shakshuka recipe with avocado yoghurt 

Mother’s Day and breakfast go hand in hand so make sure you make your mom a morning feast fit for a queen. Shakshuka breakfast is a great way to mark a special day. This shakshuka recipe is very simple and can be made to suit your mother’s needs by adjusting a few ingredients. Shakshuka is popular with beans and feta but what is a better way than adding sliced avocado?
A one-pan dream, it easily feeds a family of four and goes down well with a couple of slices of toasted ciabatta.
ALSO READ: Three easy Mother’s Day breakfast in bed ideas
Avocado Shakshuka with Harissa avocado yoghurt
Serves 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 30 ml avocado oil or olive oil
- 1 red onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 5 ml ground turmeric
- 5 ml smoked paprika
- 1 red and 1 yellow pepper, diced
- 1 x 400 g tin chopped tomato
- 125 ml tomato passata or tomato puree
- 100 ml water
- 5 ml sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 avocado, peeled and sliced
For the avocado and harissa yoghurt:
- 250 ml Greek-style or plain yoghurt
- 1 avocado, smashed
- 1 tablespoon harissa paste
- Coriander to garnish
- Flatbread to serve
Method:
- Heat the oil in a skillet and sauté the onion until soft. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the smoked paprika and turmeric and cook for a further 1 minute. Add the peppers and sauté for 2 minutes until softened.
- Add the chopped tomato passata or tomato puree, water and sugar and simmer for 20-25 minutes until thickened. While the tomato sauce is cooking make the harissa yoghurt by stirring the harissa through the yoghurt and set aside until serving.
- Cook the eggs in the sauce by making indentations in the tomato ragout and gently break an egg into each hollow. Cover with a lid or a piece of foil and cook over a low heat until the whites are cooked through or done to your liking.
- To serve top with the sliced avocado and harissa yoghurt, garnish with coriander and
avocado slices.
* Recipe courtsey of www.avocado.co.za