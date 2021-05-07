10 sweet Mother’s Day quotes to add to your card this year

Karabo Mokoena

Not too sure what to write on your Mother's Day card? You can start here.

It’s easy for words to fail you when it’s time to use them for something important.

When it comes to expressing how grateful you are about the mother in your life, finding the words might be harder than usual when writing your Mother’s Day card. Mother’s Day gifts are complete when accompanied with a heartfelt message.

Lucky for you, we have compiled a list of some powerful messages from famous and non-famous people about their mothers. This list can guide you in what to say and can even inspire an even sweeter message from you.

Here are a few that you can use this Mother’s Day:

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colours of a rainbow.” Maya Angelou

“The mother’s heart is the child’s schoolroom.” Henry Ward Beecher

“Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.” Unknown

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take” Cardinal Mermillod

“All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother” Abraham Lincoln

“To the whole world, you are a caring and loving mother. To me, you are the whole world.” Unknown

“Mother is the heartbeat of the home and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” Leroy Brownlow

“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.” Unknown

“The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the heart of a mother.” St Therese of Lisieux

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” Princess Diana

Mother’s Day is about reminding moms how special they are to us, whether it’s your wife, sister, mother or grandmother. Your words will mean the world to them, and the gratitude will be felt long after Mother’s Day. Don’t forget the gift to go with that as well.

