What to do this Mother’s Day

Do something different with mom this Mother's day by planning a road trip to exciting and unspoiled parts of SA.

Don’t know what to do on Mother’s Day to spoil the special lady in your life? She’ll love a road trip to one of these fun destinations.

Nirox Sculpture Park, Krugersdorp

An artist’s paradise coupled with a picnic spot, Nirox Sculpture Park has well-manicured and cultivated lawns, arbores, turfs, streams and marshes.

It is placed on the grassy banks of the Blaauwbankspruit River adjoining the Kkatlhamphi Private Nature Reserve and inhabited by assorted local game and birdlife.

The park is home to many implanted artistic sculptures and installations that give plenty of great selfie opportunities. It’s a great place to spend a day enjoying mother nature.

Open to the public on weekends and public holidays. Hours: 10am-4pm, or by special arrangements during the week

Maropeng Cradle of Humankind

Just 21 minutes drive from Nirox is Maropeng, also known as the Cradle of Humankind. This award-winning exhibition, focusing is a lesson on the origins of mankind, giving numerous experiences and lessons on the origins of humans over millions of years.

From the creation of planets to the world we live in, it’s a lesson in fossils such as Homo naledi to the tools mankind used in the Stone Age and real-life views of what life would have looked like.

Operating times: Days: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Maropeng 9am-4.30pm (final tour at 4.20pm)

The Upside Down House

Located at Hartbeespoort Dam, a fascinating one-of-a-kind house that has to be experienced to be understood. Even then it will be slightly confusing, a mind-blowing house built upside down.

All the furniture inside, which would usually be on the floor, is upside down, making for amazing photo opportunities and popular with all members of the family. This is one of 10 upside-down houses all over the world.

It’s said that those who visit the house tend to stay for a few hours trying to understand the mind-defying illusion that it is.

Contacts : Address: R3 Hartbeeshoek Road, Hartbeespoort, 0216, Opens 9am Thu · More hours Phone: 063 100 9858

Howick Falls

A place through which the Umngeni River flows north of Pietermaritzburg and to the east of the N3 is Howick Falls gorge walk, Start at the bottom of Harvard Street in Howick, KZN.

The falls are a popular tourist attraction simply because they showcase the true beauty of mother nature in South Africa. Places to stay are close by in the Howick area with an array of B&Bs, apartments and villas to rent.

Kruger National Park: Lion Sands Tinga Lodge

If you’re looking for something different, this is the perfect place for you. Nestled along the banks of the perennial Sabie River, with breathtaking views which are all the better appreciated from the comfort of African contemporary luxury.

Exclusive accommodation, sensory comforts, intuitive service, good food and fine South African wine come together to promise a safari in style; a Lion Sands Original.

Contact: Address: Sabi Sand Reserve, Kruger National Park, 1260 Phone: 011 880 9992

The Botshabelo Mission Station and Historical Village

A culturally enjoyable and educational experience in the Mpumulanga province, Middleburg village is popular for lessons in South African history and visually arresting historic buildings.

Botshabelo Mission Station is placed within a small game reserve, with an open-air museum Ndebele village with arts and crafts stores. The Ndebele tribe are known for their bright and colourful beadwork, murals and jewellery.

Enquiries can be made: 27 (0) 13 243 2253/4

Cherry Glamping

Fancy a few nights of glamping? Cherry Glamping at Elgin in the Western Cape is just the spot.

Elgin is a large, area of land surrounded by mountains in the Overberg region of South Africa about 70 km southeast of Cape Town.

The deluxe tents are 12 fully-furnished enclosures, outfitted with a kitchen, communal lounge area, fireplace and dining table. For those who enjoy a good steak, there’s a braai area with a lapa.

Contacts: Address: N2 N2 Elgin, 7180, Phone: 082 788 9837

