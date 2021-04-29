Winter warmer: Spicy Thai chicken noodle soup

Citizen reporter

Winter warmers, spicy Thai chicken noodle soup is one of them.

Winter is coming. The frosty mornings and cold nights are going to be common in the next few months. The best and most effective food is soup, great as warmer for the colder temperature. Thai chicken soup is fragrant, spicy and with the extra love of noodles.

It is known that soups do have beneficial factors such as boosting you immune system, helping relieve flu and cold symptoms. Thai chicken noodle soup is easy and will make you feel warm.

Spicy Thai chicken noodle soup

Ingredients

2L good quality chicken or vegetable stock (store-bought powder, cubes etc is fine)

1 heaped Tb Thai green curry paste (add more or less according to your taste)

1 red chilli, de-seeded and chopped (optional)

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

1 clove freshly chopped garlic

About 300g chicken fillet or breast strips

1/2 red pepper, de-seeded and roughly chopped

Roughly 1 cup each of sprouts, snap peas (around 100g), chopped mushrooms (around 100g)

Juice of 1 lime

1-2 tsp sugar or 1Tb sweet chilli sauce

1-2 Tb fish sauce

100g rice noodles (2-minute noodles will also work if you are desperate)

Salt and Pepper to taste

A handful of fresh coriander, chopped, to garnish

How to

In a large pot on med-high heat, add the 2L stock and bring to the boil, then turn down to medium.

In a small heat-proof jug, add the curry paste, chilli (if using) ginger and garlic and mix together, then pour into the stock water. Add in the chicken strips, and allow to cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add in all the remaining ingredients, bring to the boil again and then turn down to simmer for 4-5 minutes. Check for seasoning and add extra salt and pepper, sugar or sweet chilli sauce as needed. You want to get the balance of sweet, savoury, sour and salty just right.

Serve in small pre-heated bowls with chopped coriander to garnish.

Recipe provided by Sarah Graham, author of Bitten, Smitten and A Foodie Lives Here food blog.