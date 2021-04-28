Transgender youth at risk of suicide and mental health issues

Rorisang Kgosana
While one in 10 teenagers in South Africa lose their lives to suicide, one in three transgender youths attempt suicide at least once as they battle depression, stigma and discrimination.

Picture: iStock
While transgender youth already face physical changes and the emotional turmoil of adolescence, they are at high risk of mental illness with at least a third having gone through one suicide attempt. The spotlight has been turned on transgender teens in recent years, with the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) this week picketing against a draft policy on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. Studies have shown that more than a third of transgender youth have a history of self-harm behaviour and a third report at least one suicide attempt. As it is, one in 10 teenage deaths...

