Char-grilled langoustine recipe

Citizen reporter

A langoustine recipe that can easily be replaced for prawns.

A Norwegian lobster is also known as Dublin Bay prawn, langoustine or scampi is a slim, orange-pink lobster that grows up to 25 cm long, and is “the most important commercial crustacean in Europe, reports. Langoustine’s up for sale in South Africa are hard to find outside sea markets around Durban and certain stores.

Langoustines for sale are quite pricey as well and can be as high as R500 for under two kilograms. But there are alternatives that are much more affordable.

Young chef Khotso Mosia’s had this favourite seafood dish, it is his to die for char-grilled langoustines (you can substitute with prawns) with granadilla and chilli sauce. Langoustines tails are great as well for this recipe.

ALSO READ: Versatile fish with creamy Lemon and caper sauce recipe

Char-grilled langoustines recipe

Ingredients

• 120g chili peppers, deseeded

• 690g granadilla pulp

• 5 cloves garlic, chopped

• 2½ tbsp olive oil

• 2 tbsp dark soy sauce

• 1 tbsp sugar

• 2 tbsp red wine vinegar

• 2tbsp lemon juice

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 18 langoustines, split lengthways, deveined with heads and shells left intact

• Limes halved for decoration

• Granadillas halved for decoration

• Rocket, for garnish

Method

Prepare your braai coals to high heat, letting the grill get hot.

Place chilies, garlic, olive oil, soy sauce, sugar, red wine vinegar, and lemon juice in a blender and blend until smooth.

Place in a bowl and mix in granadilla pulp and set aside for 10 minutes. In another bowl reserve 1/3 of the marinade for serving.

Brush oil over the langoustines and season with salt and pepper. Grill the seafood, cut-side down, until char marks form. Turn langoustines over and brush with the reserved granadilla marinade and cook until opaque throughout.

Arrange langoustines on a platter and spoon over some of the remaining granadilla marinade. Garnish with rocket and granadilla and lime halves and serve.