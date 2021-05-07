Three easy Mother’s Day breakfast-in-bed ideas

There is no better way to start Mother’s Day than spoiling her from the get-go. Waking up to a cooked meal is always special. To celebrate your mom or the mother figure in your life is as simple as spoiling her with breakfast in bed.
Mom will love these easy breakfast in bed ideas, plus they won’t take hours to make.
Seeded Bread Omelettes
Ingredients
1⁄2 cup of crumbed SASKO Low GI Seeded
Brown Bread
3 eggs
Ready-made white sauce
Pinch of cayenne
Pinch of salt & pepper
Method
Pour hot white sauce over the breadcrumbs, mixing and mashing them well. Separate the egg yolk and white, whisking the whites until stiff.
Whisk yolk of eggs, cayenne, salt, and pepper until thick and stir into the white sauce and bread-crumbs mixture.
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Cut and fold in the stiffly beaten egg whites to the mixture. In a hot, oiled medium frying pan turn in the omelet and cook lightly. Set the pan in the oven to dry on top of the omelet.
Remove pan from oven and serve.
Linseed and Soy, Chicken and egg quiche
Ingredients
1 kg cooked chicken
6 large eggs
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground mustard
6 slices, cut into cubes of SASKO Low GI Linseed White Bread
1 cup grated cheese
Method
1. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and mustard together.
2. Stir in the bread cubes, cheese, and cooked chicken.
3. Pour into a greased baking dish.
4. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
5. Bake uncovered at 180°C for 40 min or until a knife inserted
comes out clean.
Honey and Oats French Toast Muffins
Ingredients
6 large eggs
2 cups milk
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 1⁄2 tablespoons sugar
1 1⁄2 tablespoons vanilla extract
14 cups cubed SASKO Low GI Honey & Oats White Bread
Golden syrup for serving
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a muntin with butter. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla extract.
Add cubed bread to the mixture and fold until combined and all of the liquid is absorbed. Divide the bread mixture into muntins, pressing it lightly into each cup to compact it.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
Allow to cool for 5 minutes, scoop out and serve topped with golden syrup.
* This recipe was courtesy of SASKO.