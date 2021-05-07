Three easy Mother’s Day breakfast-in-bed ideas

Citizen reporter

Tasty and easy Mothers Day breakfast recipes great for your mom.

There is no better way to start Mother’s Day than spoiling her from the get-go. Waking up to a cooked meal is always special. To celebrate your mom or the mother figure in your life is as simple as spoiling her with breakfast in bed.

Mom will love these easy breakfast in bed ideas, plus they won’t take hours to make.

Seeded Bread Omelettes

Ingredients

1⁄2 cup of crumbed SASKO Low GI Seeded

Brown Bread

3 eggs

Ready-made white sauce

Pinch of cayenne

Pinch of salt & pepper

Method

Pour hot white sauce over the breadcrumbs, mixing and mashing them well. Separate the egg yolk and white, whisking the whites until stiff.

Whisk yolk of eggs, cayenne, salt, and pepper until thick and stir into the white sauce and bread-crumbs mixture.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Cut and fold in the stiffly beaten egg whites to the mixture. In a hot, oiled medium frying pan turn in the omelet and cook lightly. Set the pan in the oven to dry on top of the omelet.

Remove pan from oven and serve.

Linseed and Soy, Chicken and egg quiche

Ingredients

1 kg cooked chicken

6 large eggs

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground mustard

6 slices, cut into cubes of SASKO Low GI Linseed White Bread

1 cup grated cheese

Method

1. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and mustard together.

2. Stir in the bread cubes, cheese, and cooked chicken.

3. Pour into a greased baking dish.

4. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

5. Bake uncovered at 180°C for 40 min or until a knife inserted

comes out clean.

Honey and Oats French Toast Muffins

Ingredients

6 large eggs

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 1⁄2 tablespoons sugar

1 1⁄2 tablespoons vanilla extract

14 cups cubed SASKO Low GI Honey & Oats White Bread

Golden syrup for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a muntin with butter. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla extract.

Add cubed bread to the mixture and fold until combined and all of the liquid is absorbed. Divide the bread mixture into muntins, pressing it lightly into each cup to compact it.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Allow to cool for 5 minutes, scoop out and serve topped with golden syrup.

* This recipe was courtesy of SASKO.