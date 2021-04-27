BTS are Louis Vuitton’s latest ambassadors

AFP

Nothing seems to be standing in the way between BTS and world domination. The K-pop mega stars have become the new ambassadors of French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

It marks a new fashion triumph for RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who are known for their casual elegance.

The seven members of boy band BTS were officially introduced on April 22 as the new faces of the Louis Vuitton fashion house.

In this latest collaboration, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin will be partnering with the fashion house for projects that are, for the moment, still under wraps.

They are expected to appear wearing Virgil Abloh’s creations during upcoming concerts and public appearances

“I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today,” stated Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton Men’s. “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture.

I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.” The French luxury label seems particularly pleased to have BTS among its muses, calling the young South Korean musicians “pop icons” in a viral tweet.

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

The boys whose look is copied around the world

Fans of the K-pop group, commonly known as “ARMY,” had already remarked upon a relationship between BTS and Louis Vuitton during the last Grammy Awards ceremony.

At that time, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin appeared on the red carpet in tailored suits from Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2021-2022 men’s collection.

A particularly appropriate choice for the seven artists whose looks often oscillate between streetwear and more structured pieces.

While BTS is unstoppable in the charts with each new song or album, the group is also becoming increasingly influential in the fashion world.

There are several Instagram accounts and forums on Reddit dedicated to the stylistic evolution of each of its members, particularly that of Kim Namjoon.

The musician, better known to the public as RM, was notably named one of the most influential personalities in fashion in 2020 by fashion search platform Lyst.

His sleek yet sharp style is a hit at every appearance, as evidenced by the spikes in searches for clothes worn in his music videos and public appearances.