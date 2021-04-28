7 Mother’s Day spa packages that won’t break the bank

Karabo Mokoena

Getting pampered in a serene environment is the best way to celebrate being an awesome mom.

A day at the spa is close to perfect for any mom on Mother’s Day, but we all know that spa packages aren’t always affordable.

We’ve done the work for you and researched Mother’s Day massage specials that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

So, go ahead and spoil the special lady in your life this weekend.

Here are some great Mother’s Day massage specials to help mom unwind this Mother’s Day.

Gauteng

Revive Wellness, Highlands North

Revive Wellness Spa in Joburg prides itself on being “your sanctuary in the city.”

A quick drive through Johannesburg will lead you to the entrance of what will feel like an escape from the buzz of the city. The spa not only has a beautiful aesthetic that calls for calm and relaxation, but the facilities are meant to guarantee tranquility.

Flotation pools, steam rooms, and a hydro poll are among the many facilities moms can use when they book a spa date or receive one as a gift.

Revive Wellness is running a Mother’s Day promotion that includes a full body massage, head, foot and a foot ritual.

Mangwanani Spa, River Valley

For those looking to escape the buzz of the busy city, take a shot left to Mangwanani Spa right after Hennops River. They have a variety of packages to choose from, including half and full-day packages.

For full-day patrons, bus service is available from Montecasino if self-driving is not an option. The packages range from R1099 to R1799. The outdoor experience is a worthwhile one for those looking to being out in nature.

Zan Garden, Soweto

In the heart of Soweto lies what customers are calling heaven on earth.

Zan Garden, a bespoke skin and beauty service runs a well-known establishment in one of the oldest townships in South Africa.

The acclaimed spa offers its clients a serene and relaxed experience while maintaining the highest standard of service. Their selection of treatments promises an experience like no other – perfect for Mother’s Day.

Cape Town

Bakwena Day Spa, Kuils River

Pure indulgence is the name of the game with Bakwena Day Spa.

Indulge yourself, or the mom in your life by booking a package suitable to her needs and your budget. The Bakwena Day Spa has spa packages just for Mother’s Day.

They are offering three packages – half-day (AM or PM) and full-day deals. The price ranges from R849 to R1649.

Tranquila Spa, Cape Town

For those looking for relaxation and experience, the newly-opened Tranquila Spa on Aquila Private Game Reserve is just the thing.

Guests can book other tours either before or after a spa treatment. The lodge is home to the majestic Big 5 legends: elephant, lion, buffalo, leopard, and rhino. Game and horse riding options are available to more adventurous moms.

If not, their spa facilities will leave you energised and ready for a new chapter of motherhood!

Durban

Mangwanani Elangeni, Durban

A warm welcome and professional service will make a half or full-day spa treatment a worthwhile trip for the Durban moms.

Mangwanani Elangeni is known for its good service, and clients keep going back for more. If a full-body massage and a gin experience sound appealing to you, then their Mother’s Day voucher will be just the thing.

For R899, mom can have a full body massage Musgrave Rose Gin Water, Gin Botanicals, and Gin infusion.

The Oyster Box Spa, Umhlanga

The Oyster Box Spa is well known for being a great spot for a romantic getaway, but will equally be dreamy for moms on a getaway, even just for a day.

The ocean view is a relaxing sight for tired eyes to take your mind off life for a brief moment. Their spa facilities are aimed at three things; rest, relaxation and rejuvenation.

Click here to book a session for a well-deserving Durban mom.