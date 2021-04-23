Netflix and chill: Fun shows for kids over the school holidays

Karabo Mokoena

If you don't want your child constantly opening the fridge due to boredom, we would suggest cool Netflix Kids shows instead.

For many families, the usual screen-time rules don’t apply during school holidays.

Schedules are a lot more flexible, which might leave room for some boredom. Netflix Kids has a wonderful selection of series and movies on tap that could keep your child entertained for hours.

If this appeals to you and your family, here are some cool options to check out on Netflix.

Yes Day

What would happen if parents had 24 hours of saying YES to everything their kids asked for? A fun day full of memories, some conflict, adventure and a whole lot of fun. Yes Day is a fun movie about a family rediscovering themselves through a bet. For 24 hours, they are not allowed to say no to anything. From messy makeup to funny dress-ups, actors Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez show kids (and parents) what it would look and feel like to start saying yes a lot more.

Izzy’s Koala World

Every pet-loving child will love this real life story of Iggy, Ali and Tim Bee. The Bee family rescues koalas, keeps them for some time and gets them ready for the outside world. With season two of the series out, viewers can continue on a journey with Iggy as she finds, feeds and tends to the koalas, even the tough moments of having to let them go into the wild. The show requires parental guidance but is a fun one for families to watch together.

Boss Baby Interactive

The interactive Boss Baby selection gives the baby the power to decide what happens next. Derived from the much loved original series, this fun show gives kids a choice, which is always fun for kids. It’s like a game and a TV show all in one, allowing kids to listen to and trust their intuition. The interactive option works on both TV and mobile. There are seven different choices for kids who dictate the story line based on the choices they make.

Feel the Beat

For music and dance lovers, Feel the Beat is an entertaining story that follows a dancer-turned-teacher. After blowing a Broadway audition, April is forced to go back home and find herself as a dance teacher to kids who need a lot more teaching than her patience allows. The journey becomes a fulfilling one for all the parties involved and kids always love a happy ending!

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

Do lasers and fast cars sound like something your child might enjoy? Then Fast & Furious Spy Racers might just be up their alley. The thrilling three seasons are jam-packed with action, adventure, cool gadgets and a lot of humour. The show does include some violence, so parental guidance is advised.