Lerato Maimela

American multinational technology company focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence.

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, from 30.8% in the previous quarter.

There is some hope as Amazon is hiring across its web and customer service divisions in South Africa.

The American multinational technology company focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence.

Amazon created job opportunities for 3,000 people in South Africa during the course of last year. These are work from home positions and most, if not all, come with some form of company benefits.

Most of the positions are shift-based and some positions require employees to work night shifts.

Amazon has also confirmed it will be occupying a 70,000 square metre office space in a mega development in Cape town.

Here are the requirements you will need to apply and be considered for a job at Amazon:

Matric certificate (NQF Level 4)

Reliable internet connection

Must be fluent in English

South African citizenship

Amazon also has 121 open job positions for people who have acquired more specific skills and qualifications.

Here are some of the positions at Amazon in Cape Town which have more specific skills:

Software Development Engineer – EC2 Infrastructure Platform

Job Qualifications:

Degree in computer science or related field, or equivalent working experience

3+ years of industry experience in a software development environment

Strong computer science fundamentals, including data structures, object-orientated design, algorithm design, problem solving and complexity analysis.

Proficiency in at least one modern programming language such as Java, C#, Python, Javascript, Scala, Kotlin, C++, GoLang

Telco Solutions Architect

Job Qualifications:

Background in any of the following: Cloud architecture, systems design, software development, infrastructure architecture, data engineering or DevOps

Experience driving technical and/or organisational change of significant complexity

Experience in a customer-facing technology or engineering role

Technical degree (computer science, maths, engineering or equivalent) and/or relevant tech experience.

Fluent written and verbal communication skills in English

A passion for technology and learning

Recruiting Specialist

Job Qualifications:

3+ years of full cycle recruiting experience for leadership

Tertiary qualification in human resources or related field

Track record of implementation of recruiting metrics

Effectively partner and build productive working relationships with peers, leadership, and other departments.

Experience building effective & creative sourcing strategies for leadership and/or high volume hiring

Ability to manage work load in a constantly changing environment

Strong internal and external customer service focus

Strong oral and written communication skills in English

To apply, click here.