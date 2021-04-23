Fun activities in Durban for the upcoming school holidays

Karabo Mokoena

Let us help you find the perfect spots to visit with the kids in Durban during the school holidays

Parents in KwaZulu-Natal are gearing up for the school holiday season. This comes with a lot of planning, not only for themselves but for the little ones as well.

When there are no extracurricular activities and classroom lessons, the home itinerary has to be filled in properly. There is only so much YouTube Kids and colouring kids can do.

A fun day might just be the thing. Here are some places to explore in Durban these holidays.

Outdoor fun

People’s Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Like the name suggests, the People’s Park is a space for everyone, from the family that wants to get out of the house for some exercise and cycling, or even for a picnic. The spacious gardens are perfect for energetic little ones who want to run around, just enough to work up an appetite. The People’s Park has a playground to entertain the little ones while parents enjoy a good cup of coffee at the People’s Cafe.

Durban Botanic Gardens, Berea

Enjoy some fun out in nature at the Durban Botanic Gardens. Visitors can enjoy seeing and learning about rare plants while enjoying a scenic and calm environment with enough picnic spots for everyone. This is the oldest botanic garden in Africa and offers endless edutainment for kids. Families can picnic under the large trees or birdwatch by the lake. Whatever your choice of relaxation, rest assured you will find it here.

Fun world at Moses Mabhida Stadium

For those looking to entertain the inner child and their children all at once, Fun World is the place to be. The spot offers fun hours of rides, food and all the ice cream your children can eat. Fun World is located next to the beach and a dip in the ocean might just be what the doctor orders after a long and fun day under the sun. Rides cost R30-R40.

Animals

uShaka Marine World, Point

At uShaka Marine World, families have a choice between getting wet and wild or visiting the aquarium. Both Wet ‘n Wild and the Two Oceans Aquarium guarantee endless fun for children and adults alike. uShaka Kid’s world has been closed since December 2020 and has not yet reopened. Families can watch dolphin and seal shows and the Phantom Ship-themed displays families the world below. These facilities are free for toddlers under three and range from R99-R200 for kids and adults.

Umgeni River Bird Park , Durban North

For those not looking to get wet these holidays, bird feeding and bird education might be a better option. Situated on lush tropical landscaping, Umgeni River Bird Park is a 3.5 hectare property and has 200 bird species to enjoy. The park abides strictly to Covid-19 protocols and masks must be worn. Entrance fees range from R36 to R64. There are also on-site restaurants families can choose from.

Shopping and eating out

uShaka Village Walk, Point

The uShaka Marine Walk offers a unique shopping experience, where visitors can explore a variety of stores ranging from clothing, food, gifting and adventures. The Dangerous Creatures store will fascinate young minds, or they can choose rope adventures from Chimp ‘n Zee.

Blue Zoo, Berea

Nothing completes an eating experience like a combination of good food, refreshing scenery and entertained kids. The Blue Zoo has a jungle gym, swing, playhouse, sand-art area and play tables for the children. That’s child entertainment, sorted! The establishment is also surrounded by big beautiful trees, adding a beautiful ambiance, completed by a menu boasting outstanding food options. Whether you feel like pasta or curry, the menu has you sorted.