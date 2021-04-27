Proudly South African breakfast bake

As you know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and seeing it is a public holiday on the 27 Freedom Day. You many have the extra time to make a proudly South African take of breakfast bake.
Boerewors, Butterbean and Chakalaka Breakfast Bake
Serves 4
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 2 pieces boerewors, approximately 300g
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1 red pepper, sliced
- 1 can (400g) chopped tomatoes
- 1 can (400g) chakalaka
- 1 can (400g) butterbeans
- 1 tablespoon sugar, optional
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 4 large fresh eggs
- Chopped coriander to serve
Method:
- Remove the skin from the boerewors and roll the meat into balls, the size of a golf ball.
- Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the meat balls until just cooked and lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- In the same pan add the chopped onions and red pepper, fry until soft, add the garlic to the pan and fry for a few minutes – take care not to burn the garlic.
- Add the tomatoes, beans and chakalaka to the pan. Add about ¼ of a cup of water into the empty tomato and chakalaka cans to get the last bit out, pour into the mix. Stir to combine and cook for 8-10 minutes until slightly reduced.
- Add the boerewors meat balls, simmer and allow to heat through. Check the seasoning and add a little sugar if necessary, to counteract the acidity of the tomatoes.
- Make small indentations in the now thickened sauce and break your eggs into them. Simmer for about 10 minutes or until the whites of the eggs are properly set and the yolks are still nice and wobbly. If you like your yolks cooked more, cover the pan for a few minutes. Remove from the stove, top with fresh coriander.
- Serve with toast to mop up all the delicious sauce.