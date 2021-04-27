Proudly South African breakfast bake

Citizen reporter

Start off Freedom Day with this boerewors, butterbean and chakalaka breakfast bake recipe.

As you know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and seeing it is a public holiday on the 27 Freedom Day. You many have the extra time to make a proudly South African take of breakfast bake.

Boerewors, Butterbean and Chakalaka Breakfast Bake

Serves 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons oil

2 pieces boerewors, approximately 300g

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 red pepper, sliced

1 can (400g) chopped tomatoes

1 can (400g) chakalaka

1 can (400g) butterbeans

1 tablespoon sugar, optional

Salt & pepper to taste

4 large fresh eggs

Chopped coriander to serve

Method: