Fun things to do with the kids in Cape Town these school holidays

With the school holidays on their way, parents have some planning to do.

For parents, the coming long weekend and holidays means parents need to get ready to entertain their kids.

Nothing is quite as overwhelming as a bored child. It is impossible to entertain all the time, so the little fun they get to enjoy with you exclusively can make all the difference.

As always, Cape Town is buzzing this weekend, so here are some of the fun activities families do together.

Outdoor fun and picnics

The Blue Train Park, Mouille Point

With Lion’s Head as the backdrop, the Blue Train Park is suitable for both young and old. The park offers a train ride around the large property and other fun activities for younger and older children. It boasts a mini skate park, dirt bike track, jungle gyms, obstacle courses and other fun family activities. Entrance is R35 per personwith one free ride included.

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Newlands

There is space for everyone to picnic in one of the most scenic gardens in Cape Town, the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden. The park was briefly closed due to its location on the eastern foot of Table Mountain because of the recent fires.

The garden has now reopened to the public, so grab the family for a fun day out in the sun on one of the 10 national botanical gardens covering five of South Africa’s six different biomes, a community of flora and fauna. It has routes for mountain biking, hiking trails and the Tree Canopy Walkway. The entrance fee is R40 for adults, R25 for SA students with student cards and R10 for children ages 6-18. Children under 6 years are free.

Eating out

Clay Cafe, Hout Bay

Sometimes, all you need to have a fun day of eating out is a dreamy play area. Clay Cafe is just the spot. Set in a beautiful scenic garden, the jungle gyms and sandpits will keep the children entertained. Also available are painting activities.

Imhoff Farm, Kommetjie

Imhoff Farm is a farm situated on the Cape Point route and is more than 270 years old. Not only is it the perfect spot due to its rich history, there is also something for everyone. Children can enjoy painting ceramics at the Bisque Bah Studio while mom and dad enjoy sushi from UmamiSushi. Everyone can finish off their fun with artisan ice cream from one of the many shops in the farmyard.

Markets and shopping

The Lourensford Market, Somerset West

The Lourensford Market prides itself on being the ideal spot to escape city life. With a beautiful, rustic and aesthetic design, it offers both style and endless fun. Kids will love the fountain, while music lovers will be entertained by live music on Friday night (Twilight Market), Saturday and Sunday. The Jump & Rope Yard will particularly appease the busier bodies. Entrance to the market is free and there are more than 60 stalls to shop from.

The Chilled Market, Tokai

It’s burger night at the Chilled Market tomorrow, just in time for the school holidays. With live music to entertain, it’s a perfect way for kids to get into holiday mode and mom and dad can mentally prepare for the family fun and madness when schools are closed. It has an outdoor play area for children, jungle gyms and jumping castles. There are fantastic food stalls to buy from and entrance is free.

Animals

Two Oceans Aquarium, V&A Waterfront

The Two Oceans Aquarium does not only feel like heaven for children, but adults learn and interact just as much. With more than 8,000 marine species, the aquarium offers great educational fun for families. Kids can even find Nemo! The aquarium’s entrance is free for kids under four, R210 for adults, and R100 for kids.