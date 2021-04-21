Elite Model Look: The world’s biggest modeling contest is back, and this time it’s digital

AFP

The Elite World Group has launched a new edition of its famous Elite Model Look international modeling contest, with an entirely digital program of castings. This 2021 edition will be open to budding models, as well as digital creators.

Eagerly awaited by an entire generation of budding models, dreaming about becoming the next Gisele Bündchen or the new Matthew Bell, the Elite Model Look contest is back for 2021, in spite of covid-19.

Offering aspiring models a chance to bag a three-year contract with the Elite World Group’s global network of agencies, the organizers have adapted to covid-19 times by proposing 100% digital castings.

How to take part

To enter the contest in the model category, young men and women age 14 to 26 should head to the “Apply” section of the Elitemodellook.com website.

Then, simply select a country and fill out the online application form with details like nationality, contact information and height, as well as Instagram and TikTok info (which is optional).

As well as shining the spotlight on the models of tomorrow, this latest edition will also allow talent from the digital world to win contracts with the famous group’s global network of agencies.

In this category, contestants will also have a special role to play in the prestigious contest finale.

In fact, the organizers explain in a news release that a digital creator will be selected from each participating country to attend the Elite Model Look World Final, where, as part of a new program of digital activities, he or she will act as an official ambassador.

All that remains is for young hopefuls to sign up online for a chance to follow in the footsteps of internationally renowned models discovered at the contest, such as Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bündchen, Ming Xi, Vittoria Ceretti and Mayowa Nicholas.