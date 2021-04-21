‘The Serpent’ TV series is reviving ’70s fashions

AFP

Disco lovers, get ready to take out your bell bottoms and your silk scarves.

The fashion of the ’70s is back thanks to one of the most followed series of the moment, “The Snake” on Netflix in which the cast pulls off the retro look flawlessly.

When will hit TV series stop having a massive effect on fashion trends? Regardless of the style, the decade, or even the personality of the main protagonists, the series of the moment seem to inevitably turn into fashion influencers.

After “Emily in Paris,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Bridgerton,” and even “Lupin,” now it’s the turn of the mini-series “The Serpent,” available on Netflix since April 2, to shake up your fashion habits.

“The Serpent” is based on the story of a serial killer, Charles Sobhraj (played by Tahar Rahim), responsible for the deaths of several tourists in Southeast Asia in the mid-1970s.

For the purposes of the drama, each of the characters had to slip into iconic pieces of the 1970s, immediately rekindling viewers’ interest in the fashion of that decade.

And if there is one piece that defines the ’70s, it is bell-bottom pants or jeans. The global platform Stylight* indicates that clicks on this fashion essential, also called “flared pants,” have increased by 104% since the release of the series.

The same is true for knitted sleeveless sweaters (+80%), aviator-style sunglasses (+78%), silk scarves (+45%), and Creole hoop earrings (+42%).

With the approach of summer, this fashion trend is making us dream of wild parties and a good dose of bright colors that will brighten up our daily lives.

*Clicks were calculated on a 5-day basis after the release of the series on April 2, 2021 (April 3-7) and then compared to the equivalent period (March 29-April 2) just before the release of the series.