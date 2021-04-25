Koesisters like your momma made them

Citizen reporter

The Cape Malay delicacy, koesisters gets a coffee explosion.

When brand collaborations make sense. Nespresso recent collab with popular local chef Zola Nene is one of those.

Currently with the latest collection by Cape Town’s Envivo Lungo, Nene made was inspired to make a spiced coconut coffee is inspired by the flavours of a koeksister.

The Cape Dutch, Malay delicacy that has its history dated decades ago is a golden, twisted plait, crisp on the outside with a sweet syrupy centre, however koesisters take the shape of oval dough balls with a doughnut-like texture, flavoured with spices and naartjie peel.

A koesister is darker in colour and is typically covered in coconut, Nene explained. Enhanced by Lungo’s coffee flavour which is woodsy aroma, whipped cream brings the smooth and silky texture to the vibrant flavours of the ginger and apricot jam.

Koesisters can be greatly paired for tea time treats, or with a cup of coffee or tea.

Spiced Coconut Coffee

Recipe by Zola Nene

Ingredients

1 Nespresso Cape Town Lungo

Spiced Syrup** to taste

1:1 Coconut Milk & Milk (frothed)

Zest of a fresh naartjie

For the spiced syrup:

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

2 cardamom pods

1 tsp aniseed

1 tsp chopped fresh ginger

How to

Prep the serving cup:

Rub the rim of the cup with a cut slice of naartjie, then dip into the desiccated coconut to coat the rim.

Make Nespresso coffee in the prepared cup, then sweeten with spiced syrup to taste.

Top with frothed milk combo then zest over some fresh naartjie to finish.

For the spiced syrup: