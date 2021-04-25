Hearty, easy chicken soup for the soul

Citizen reporter

Hearty chicken soup, great for the colder weather on the way.

The colder weather is upon us, the frosty early mornings and cold nights. It is easy to make a cup of coffee or tea but the biggest warmer is chicken soup, great for cooler and winter temperatures. Usually better the store brought already made soups which are convenient. But you would be surprised how simple it is to make and the ingredients are affordable and regularly available.

It’ll warm you up and in general it is known that soups do have beneficial factors such as boosting you immune system, helping relieve flu and cold symptoms. Drinking lots of liquids, water and healthy foods will generally assist keeping away the flu but soups help keep you warm as well.

If you are looking for some inspiration for what to serve up during winter or this autumn or a change in your traditional recipe we got you covered. It wont break the bank or spend hours in the kitchen.

ALSO READ: Easy carrot soup with chili recipe

Hearty, delicious chicken soup

Ingredients:

2 large onions, cut into slices

3 carrots, peeled and grated

3 sticks celery, washed and cut into small pieces

2 vegetable or chicken cubes

2,5 litres cold water

500g – 1 kg mixed chicken necks, livers and/or gizzards

Oil

Pepper to taste.

Method:

Saute onions in oil until they become translucent. Add celery sticks (not leaves) that have been cut into thin slices/rounds.

Peel and grate carrots. Add to pot.

Add cold water.

Add chicken necks, gizzards, livers.

Add celery leaves.

Bring to the boil.

Allow to boil until chicken is cooked through. About 45 minutes to one hour.

Add more stock and/or salt to taste.

“The quantity of chicken pieces is up to you,” says Faith Depa, Head of Customer Experience at Yebo Fresh. “If you add more chicken pieces, this can be served as a meal, rather than just a soup starter.”