5 things to invest in this winter that will make you look stylish

Thami Kwazi

The colder months are nearing and there are winter essentials that everyone should have in their fashion and beauty closet.

The morning chill in the air brings with it a change of wardrobe. It’s not always clear what are winter wardrobe staples, but the solution is easier than most people think.

These are five must-haves that are essential to every closet.

A good coat

The suggested coat for winter is cashmere, as it’s soft and comfortable on sensitive skin, plus it’s long-lasting. Cashmere is particularly warm in winter because it’s a fibre made from goat hair with a warm and woolly texture.

Cashmere is a luxury coat that requires dry cleaning and is somewhat costly. The alternative would be any long coat in a camel or black colour as that goes well with most outfits. Tweed is the second option.

Leather gloves

Not only because it’s the era of social distancing and not touching, winter days and can be harsh on the hands. Gloves help keep hands insulated and moisturised in that you apply lotion before wearing gloves. The most suitable types of gloves to wear are leather or wool.

A scarf or pashmina

Much like the cashmere coat, pashmins are largely made of softer fibres or cashmere and act as good insulators. A more affordable option is a woolen scarf in a neutral colour that can be worn most days of the week.

Strong boots

Keep it traditional with a good pair of black or brown leather boots. Boots should be water resistant with a well-stitched sole.

Stitched shoes are better than glued as they will last many years. Constantly look for a good grip when it comes to the bottom of your boots. This can be mended as it wears off over the years as nobody wants slippery boots.

Lip balm

The wearing of masks for most of the day has forced us to reassess what we apply to our faces. Harsher winter conditions and putting on and taking off your mask will have its effects on your lips.

It’s advisable to use a medicated lip balm to counteract chapped lips. The cooling effect of a lip balm like Blistex DCT is the best to prevent chapped lips, dryness and peeling. It is also long lasting, even under a mask.