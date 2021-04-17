Sometimes all you need is a good cup of ‘high tea’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Dress up in your finest Sunday best for high tea at one of Johannesburg's top hotels.

There’s an experience or leisure option that needs to be done once in your life and particularly if you like fine things – English high tea.

The British tradition that traces back to the 18th century is an afternoon meal of tea with cakes, scones and sandwiches. This was a meal for the working man, taken standing up or sitting on tall stools, thus “high”. The main reason for the name is the dress code. Women dress up in their best outfits and hats, similar to your Sunday best seen at churches.

High teas have transformed since to include a wider variety of food, pastries and even the dress code isn’t so strict any more.

Da Vinci Hotel & Suites on Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton is back recreating this classic experience. Having the pleasure of tasting the savoury and sweet options on offer, the Weekend Urban High Tea truly does have it all.

Costing R355, the package includes tea with plenty of different flavours from Ronnefeldt teas which are honestly top class, a selection of Nespresso coffee, a complimentary sparkling rose and Brut. Taken either in the lounge or poolside the tea time treats were served buffet style, possibly our only complaint. However the staff do serve up your plate. There is no order of where you can start, savoury or sweet, pick as you please.

A selection of the high tea options. Da Vinci Hotel & Suites high tea. High tea buffet. Savoury options on offer.

Of the savoury options, the brie and caramelised onion quiche was divine, the short cut pastry was crumbly and sweet, the star was the combination of the brie and onion. The smoked wrap salmon should definitely be plated up, they come in cheese, poppy seeds and plain, all delicious.

The assorted sandwiches and croissants freshly baked are all in smaller portions. There are also vegetarian and meat options to choose from. There are also breads, sauces, hummus and salads to complete the savoury decadence.

Even if you don’t have a sweet tooth, the desserts are a must try, especially the mini New York style cheesecake bake, smooth with some tartness and the butter bread pudding with anglaise. This is a pudding I would gladly eat even with the extra calories.

And if you still have space after that, favourites such as mini red velvet, chocolate, mini mixed berry fruit cocktails and the chef’s cake selection, including a towering Croquembouche, will please the pallet.

Weekend High Tea is available every Saturday and Sunday from 2pm-5pm at a cost of R355 per person.

For more information email davinci-banqueting@legacyhotels.co.za