Two comforting recipes for colder weather

The cooler weather is upon us and wiping something up some comfort food will not only warm up but they will leave your family and friends happy as well if they need a pick me.

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Zola at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront this shepherd’s pie is a classic but has a few additions too.

Comforting Shepherd’s pie

Ingredients:

1kg beef mince

1 large chopped onion

2 tbsp tomato sauce

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp corn starch

1 cup homemade beef stock or 2 cubes store bought

2 tbsp paprika

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup frozen peas

200g Cheese

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1/2 cup sour cream

800g potatoes for mash

Method:

Cook your beef mince and onion over a medium heat until light golden brown. Add paprika ,garlic, beef stock and all the veggies, cover and cook until vegetables are tender

Combine the cornstarch and 1/2 of water until well mixed, stir into the pot, let it boil over a medium heat, keep stirring and cook until it’s thick. Add your sour cream, salt and pepper to taste

Mash your already boiled potatoes to create your mash. Chef’s tip: add a little butter to make it creamier.

Spread the mashed potato on top, sprinkle with cheese, bake until potatoes are well heated and cheese has melted. Grill until the cheese and mash peaks are golden brown – this creates a delicious crust.

The perfect sweet treat

One of the country’s beloved chefs, Fatima Sydow, name is known for comfort food that warms the soul. This recipe is a Cape Town favourite Cape Town. It is a perfect pair with a cup of tea or coffee.

Koesisters:

Ingredients:

4 & ½ cups of cake flour

1 tsp of baking powder

10 grams of instant yeast

1 tbsp of caster sugar

3 tbsp of melted butter

1 tsp of salt

1 cup of soft mashed potatoes

3 tsp of naartjie peel powder or zest

1 & ½ tbsp of freshly grated ginger

1 tsp of mix spice

2 tbsp of aniseed

2 tsp of fine cinnamon

½ a tsp of ground cardamom seeds

1 & ½ cups of lukewarm water

1 large egg

3 cups of sugar

3 cups of water

5 pieces of stick cinnamon

Method:

In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together until well combined. Knead the dough for 10 minutes – the dough will be quite sticky so do not be tempted to add any more flour, just use some oil on your hands when kneading. Cover with a tea towel or cling film and allow to rise for 90 minutes in a warm and dark area of your kitchen.

Next, knock down the dough and, using a little oil on your hands, shape little oblong shapes and deep fry in oil in a deep saucepan on a medium to high heat until brown on both sides. Remove from the oil.

To make the syrup, in a large saucepan, boil the water, sugar and cinnamon sticks until bubbling.

Dip the koeksisters into the warm sugar syrup and allow soaking for a minute. Using a slotted spoon place koesisters in a bowl and sprinkle with desiccated coconut.