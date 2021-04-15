‘Lufuno story is so triggering’ – Miss SA

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Shudufhadzo Musiḓa shared that she too had been bullied at a young age and Lufuno's story was 'emotional' for her.

Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa has shared a personal experience when she too was bullied at a young age.

Lufuno Mavhunga’s death has caused widespread outrage. The Mbilwi Secondary School pupil reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday. She was assaulted outside the school premises by a pupil bullying her and was repeatedly slapped in the face.

Musiḓa, in the past has had many incidences after winning the pageantry of constant critique. At first widely applauded for breaking beauty standards with her shaven head style, the Limpopo native has been frequently called out for her actions and to what she wears on social media.

ALSO READ: Mbilwi bullying: Lufuno’s mother found her lying unconscious

Musiḓa said the pupil’s death had made her “emotional”. She wrote on Instagram: “When I was 11/12 I got beaten up so bad by a group of guys and girls cheering on the guy that was kicking my ribs until I realized it wouldn’t stop so I didn’t bother crying cause I knew that wouldn’t ‘t help.

“My mom knew a little about the bullying never how bad it is was. I was in pain for about a week but I couldn’t tell anyone. The Lufuno story is so triggering all I can see is how she just stood there and didn’t do anything because you get to that point.”

When Shudu expressed she wanted to be president, the negative responses she received were likened to bullying. Unable to shake off the persistent Zozibini Tunzi comparisons, the Miss SA organisation defended her tweet.

“We believe that the ability to succeed in the face of adversity, while staying true to ideals and principles of a better society gives birth to greatness. We believe that when women face their power and embrace their future they can take on any position and succeed!”

RELATED: Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa ‘bullied’ after sharing she wants to be president