81 year old stuns TikTok users with viral fitness videos

Lerato Maimela

The fit senior also loves dancing with her husband and they often engage in popular dance trends on Tiktok

Erika Rischko, 81, from Langenfeld in Germany is a viral hit on Tiktok for her fitness videos.

The 81 year old has been titled “fitness goals” after posting a series of her workout videos. Erika is big on fitness and has been for many years. She posted her first Tiktok video in April 2020 during the first global pandemic lockdown.

In Erika’s videos you can find her doing a range of cardio exercises which consists of push ups, planks, wall-sits, mountain climbers and hip dips.

Erika also posts her fitness and workout videos on her Instagram page, where she gives her followers fitness tips and guides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika Rischko (@erikarischko)

The fit senior also loves dancing with her husband and they often engage in popular dance trends on Tiktok, dancing side by side trying to stay on beat and reciting the routines.

The 81 year old’s viral fitness videos were posted on Facebook by NowThis Politics. This post has received more than 13.2 million views, 20,000 shares, 5,900 comments and 96,700 likes.

Here is what they had to say:

“What an inspiration to all ages absolutely amazing”

“Love her! The smile throughout gets me the most. Who cares if the weights are fake. The wall-sit alone isn’t easy!”

“Challenge your body before it challenges you. Go go go grandma!”

“Of course she’s German! My great grandma was German and she was a beast! She died from a heart attack at age 95 while she was picking away at a hillside in her backyard.”

“Her videos look so fun! What an inspiration!”

“Love this, I hope this could be me when and if I make it that far!”