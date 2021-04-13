Karabo Mokoena

The internet finally sees the adorable face of Simz Ngema's son with her partner Tino Chinyani since his birth in June 2020.

Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema and partner Tino Chinyani have shared pictures of their beautiful son Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani.

Tiyani was born on 23 June 2020 and the are the first pictures the couple have shared of their little one.

They shared glimpses of him when they announced the birth of a clothing label named after him.

Now the internet gets to see Tiyani’s beautiful face and everyone is in love.

With more than 100,000 reactions, her followers and industry colleagues were super excited to meet Tiyani.

Entertainer Duma Ntando has even booked him as her son-in-law.

Thembi Seete mistook Tiyani for a girl, commenting “makoti” on the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema)

Simz and Tino have both been very private about their relationship, pregnancy and birth.

Simz only announced her pregnancy two months after the birth of her son in August 2020. Tino also announced the brand Tiyani Afrika in the same month. Now, Tiyani’s Instagram account has 12,000 followers and counting and he is set to become the newest child influencer in SA.

People have expressed their joy for Simz, who has not had the easiest of times in the past years. In 2017, Simz buried husband Dumi Masilela who was killed in an attempted hijacking.