You wont miss meat with this tofu stir fry

Just cutting up tofu and adding it to a recipe are over, just like any protein it needs to be flavoured and this vegetable stir fry does that.

A meat based stir fry isn’t a requirement, but the fast dash vegetable Asian dish is very friendly towards plant based eaters and those looking to cut down on meat.

Tofu has received a bad rap not only by people changing their diets but people who haven’t tasted it as well. The vegan and vegetarian meat alternative is made out of bean curd. It is prepared by coagulating soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into solid white blocks of varying softness; it can be silken, soft, firm, or extra firm. Many foodie horror stories have been shared how tofu is bland, tasteless and general bad, is well documented.

The past of just cutting up tofu and adding them in a dish are over, just like any protein it needs to be flavoured and if done right, the result delicious.

Tofu and Vegetable Stir Fry

Ingredients

30ml canola oil

1kg firm tofu, cut into 2 x 1 x1 cm rectangles

2 red onions, thinly sliced

4 carrots, julienne

2 red peppers, cut into strips

200g mange tout, trimmed

200g baby corn, halved

2 cm piece ginger, peeled & grated

1 garlic clove, peeled & grated

125 ml soya sauce

1 packet Knorr Curry Vegetable Soup

45ml brown sugar

45ml syrup / honey

30ml sesame seeds, toasted

20g peanuts, toasted

15g coriander

Method

Add the oil to a wok or large pan over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the tofu and allow to colour on all sides.

Add the onion, carrots, red pepper, mange tout and baby corn and toss through.

Cook for about 5 minutes, stir occasionally, until vegetables start to soften slightly, you still want some crunch.

In a bowl, whisk together the ginger, garlic, soy sauce, Knorr Curry Vegetable Soup, brown sugar and syrup/honey.

Add this mixture to the vegetable and toss to coat. Allow to cook for a further 5 minutes.

Serve the stir fry by itself or with noodles or rice and top with sesame seeds, peanuts and fresh coriander.