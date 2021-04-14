Lifestyle
In pictures: Joburg Ballet’s back and it’s still beautiful

The Joburg Ballet company returns to the stage of the Joburg Theatre.

Senior Soloist Shana Dewey performs during the final dress rehearsal for 'Ballet and Beyond' by Joburg Ballet at the Joburg Theater, Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 April 2021. One year and one month after Joburg Ballet?s season was cut short by the start of the national Covid-19 Corona virus lockdown, the company returns to the stage of the Joburg Theatre from 09 to 11 April with Ballet and Beyond, a showcase of three world premieres and one SA premiere. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

One year and one month after Joburg Ballet’s season was cut short by the start of the national Covid-19 Corona virus lockdown, the company returned to the stage of the Joburg Theatre from 09 to 11 April with Ballet and Beyond, a showcase of three world premieres and one SA premiere.

Ballet dancers perform during dress rehearsals for ‘Ballet and Beyond’ by Joburg Ballet at the Joburg Theater, 08 April 2021. One year and one month after Joburg Ballet’s season was cut short by the start of the national Covid-19 Corona virus lockdown, the company returned to the stage of the Joburg Theatre from 09 to 11 April with Ballet and Beyond, a showcase of three world premieres and one SA premiere.